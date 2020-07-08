Watch

Nice.

Published: 10:44 pm, July 08, 2020

London's O2 Academy Brixton is going to start broadcasting 360° virtual reality gigs.

The events will be a collaboration between Live Nation U.K. and MelodyVR, with the technology used during last weekend's Wireless Connect, Wireless Festival’s virtual incarnation.

A press release explains: "Live From O2 Academy Brixton will deliver live performances from artists using cutting-edge virtual reality technology, transporting the audience into the iconic London venue from around the world. Each show will be entirely bespoke and created in collaboration with artist teams, to deliver an exclusive, unique and premium event with world-class production values."

Keep an eye out for news of events very soon indeed.