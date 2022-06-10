LOATHE have announced a UK tour for October

LOATHE have announced a UK tour for autumn.
The dates will follow a bunch of European shows, kicking off in Glasgow at The Garage on 18th October and including a night at London's Electric Ballroom. Tickets go on sale Wednesday 15th June at 10am BST.
The details are:
OCTOBER
18 UK, Glasgow - The Garage
19 UK, Newcastle - The Boiler Shop
21 UK, Manchester - Academy 2
22 UK, Birmingham - The Mill
23 UK, Leeds - Stylus
26 UK, Brighton - Concorde 2
27 UK, London - Electric Ballroom
28 UK, Bristol - SWX
29 UK, Liverpool - O2 Academy Liverpool
Loathe will also be playing Download Festival UK this Saturday.