LOATHE have announced a UK tour for October

On the road

Published: 10:48 am, June 10, 2022

LOATHE have announced a UK tour for autumn.

The dates will follow a bunch of European shows, kicking off in Glasgow at The Garage on 18th October and including a night at London's Electric Ballroom. Tickets go on sale Wednesday 15th June at 10am BST.

The details are:



OCTOBER

18 UK, Glasgow - The Garage

19 UK, Newcastle - The Boiler Shop

21 UK, Manchester - Academy 2

22 UK, Birmingham - The Mill

23 UK, Leeds - Stylus

26 UK, Brighton - Concorde 2

27 UK, London - Electric Ballroom

28 UK, Bristol - SWX

29 UK, Liverpool - O2 Academy Liverpool



Loathe will also be playing Download Festival UK this Saturday.