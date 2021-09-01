On the road

They're going to perform 'I Let It In And It Took Everything' in full.

Published: 11:52 am, September 01, 2021

Loathe have announced a new UK headline tour.

The band will be performing their recent album 'I Let It In And It Took Everything' in full throughout December, with support from Belgian shoegazers Slow Crush and rising newcomers Modern Error.

Catch them live at the following:



DECEMBER

9 Classic Grand, Glasgow

10 Arts Club, Liverpool

11 Asylum, Birmingham

12 Foundry, Sheffield

14 The Fleece, Bristol

15 The Old Fire Station, Bournemouth

17 Patterns, Brighton

18 Lafayette, London



Tickets will go on sale from 10am on Friday 3rd September.