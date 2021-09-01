Loathe have announced a new UK headline tour.
The band will be performing their recent album 'I Let It In And It Took Everything' in full throughout December, with support from Belgian shoegazers Slow Crush and rising newcomers Modern Error.
Catch them live at the following:
DECEMBER
9 Classic Grand, Glasgow
10 Arts Club, Liverpool
11 Asylum, Birmingham
12 Foundry, Sheffield
14 The Fleece, Bristol
15 The Old Fire Station, Bournemouth
17 Patterns, Brighton
18 Lafayette, London
Tickets will go on sale from 10am on Friday 3rd September.