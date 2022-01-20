Loathe have teamed up with Teenage Wrist for a new version of 'Is It Really You?'

Listen

Published: 10:49 am, January 20, 2022

Loathe have signed up Teenage Wrist for a new version of 'Is It Really You?', a cut from from their 2020 record 'I Let It In And It Took Everything'.

"Teenage Wrist are great!" the band explain. "We’ve been fans of their music for a while and soon after the release of their latest record we caught wind that they’d be interested in collaborating with us. And so their take on ‘Is It Really You?’ was born. It’s interesting to hear our song through another artists respective lens, especially from artists you appreciate and enjoy too."

Marshall Gallagher from Teenage Wrist adds: "We discovered 'I Let It In and It Took Everything' while we were tracking 'Earth Is A Black Hole', and it immediately became one of my favourite records of that year. Honestly, I only listened deep to a handful of records while we were making ours and that was one of them. So, it was pretty wild to get to dig through the actual tracks and do our own interpretation of 'Is It Really You?' - I was already such a big fan and that song in particular really hit me. It's extra cool to know that we're fans of each other’s music and hopefully we get to share a stage soon."

Check it out below.