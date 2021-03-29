Loathe are going to support While She Sleeps on tour later this year

Subscribe to Upset
April 2021
They'll hit the road in September. 
Published: 11:26 am, March 29, 2021
Loathe are going to support While She Sleeps on their upcoming tour.

The largely sold-out UK dates will kick off on 1st September in Glasgow in support of WSS's new album 'Sleeps Society', out on 16th April.

The details are:

SEPTEMBER
01 Glasgow - Stereo *Sold Out
02 Glasgow - Stereo *Sold Out
09 Birmingham - The Asylum *Sold Out
10 Leicester - O2 Academy 2 *Sold Out
11 Bridgend - Hobos Music Venue *Sold Out
12 Bridgend - Hobos Music Venue *Sold Out
15 London - The Underworld
16 London - The Underworld *Sold Out
17 London - The Underworld *Sold Out
19 Brighton - Chalk
20 Leeds - The Key Club *Sold Out
22 Leeds - The Key Club *Sold Out
Loathe are also scheduled to play 2000trees on Saturday 10th July.

