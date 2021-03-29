Loathe are going to support While She Sleeps on tour later this year

On tour

They'll hit the road in September.

Published: 11:26 am, March 29, 2021

Loathe are going to support While She Sleeps on their upcoming tour.

The largely sold-out UK dates will kick off on 1st September in Glasgow in support of WSS's new album 'Sleeps Society', out on 16th April.

The details are:



SEPTEMBER

01 Glasgow - Stereo *Sold Out

02 Glasgow - Stereo *Sold Out

09 Birmingham - The Asylum *Sold Out

10 Leicester - O2 Academy 2 *Sold Out

11 Bridgend - Hobos Music Venue *Sold Out

12 Bridgend - Hobos Music Venue *Sold Out

15 London - The Underworld

16 London - The Underworld *Sold Out

17 London - The Underworld *Sold Out

19 Brighton - Chalk

20 Leeds - The Key Club *Sold Out

22 Leeds - The Key Club *Sold Out

Loathe are also scheduled to play 2000trees on Saturday 10th July.