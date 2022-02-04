Listen

It follows on from their team-up with Teenage Wrist.

Published: 12:47 pm, February 04, 2022

Loathe have revealed a second collaborative version of 'Is It Really You?', this time with Sleep Token.

A cut from from Loathe's 2020 record 'I Let It In And It Took Everything', it follows on from a similar collaboration with Teenage Wrist.

The band explain: "We’ve all been big fans of Sleep Token for a while now so when the track landed in our inbox it blew us away. Alongside the Teenage Wrist rendition, having the opportunity to hear our song through the artists own lens but also to release these alternate versions to the public to ingest and enjoy is a humbling experience."

Check it out below.