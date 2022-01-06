Subscribe to Upset
December 2021 / January 2022
Loathe have debuted a brand new track to kick off 2022, 'Dimorphous Display'

It's "the rawest incarnation of the Loathe sound to date", apparently!
Published: 11:12 am, January 06, 2022
Loathe have dropped a brand new track to start the year.

Titled 'Dimorphous Display', they explain that the track "in its first iteration" had "been in the vault for a good few years before we decided to start work" on it "together as a band".

"The initial demo was filed soon after we had finished up with 'I Let It In And It Took Everything'", they explain, "but with lockdowns occurring across the world, this gave us the opportunity to experiment with different collaborators and thus final tracking was completed some time in the middle of 2021 at Giant Wafer Studios. We worked alongside our new friend Eddie Al-Shakarchi on capturing the rawest incarnation of the Loathe sound to date and we are very happy with the result."

The first new music since last year's ambient project 'The Things They Believe', you can check it out below.

