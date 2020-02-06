Listen

"'Screaming' offers a brand new perspective and identity for Loathe."

Published: 3:22 pm, February 06, 2020

Loathe are teasing their upcoming album with new track, 'Screaming'.

The band's latest full-length 'I Let It In And It Took Everything' will be released tomorrow (Friday, 7th February) via SharpTone Records.

Commenting on the new song, guitarist/vocalist Erik Bickerstaffe says: "Much like its surrounding family of tracks, 'Screaming' offers a brand new perspective and identity for Loathe. However, still retaining the familiar twists and turns that have developed throughout our time creating together as a collective."

Check it out below, and catch the band on tour in the UK right now.