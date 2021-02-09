Listen

It accompanies a new photobook.

Published: 10:34 am, February 09, 2021

Loathe have surprise-dropped a new instrumental album, 'The Things They Believe'.

The follow-up to last year's 'I Let It In And It Took Everything' - one of the best albums of 2020, 'FYI' - their latest effort arrived unexpectedly over the weekend via SharpTone Records.

It's a soundscape/atmospheric musical companion release to the I Let It In And It Took Everything – Tour Photobook. The photobook contains photos from the band’s ILIIAITE 2020 UK tour taken by Mark Unthank, released on the album's one-year anniversary.

The band explain: “The concept for The Things They Believe was born from the incredible response to I Let It In And It Took Everything, which became the impetus to extend the identity and timeline of the record. Creating sonic landscapes and parallels that explore and expand further on the areas within I Let It In And It Took Everything. As we release this collection of atmospheres, we hope you lose yourself further within this chapter and, much like our love for soundtracks and soundscapes provides us with solace in times of distress and need, we hope you find comfort inside too.”

