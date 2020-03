Watch

No she hasnt?!!?

Published: 3:28 pm, March 28, 2020

Lizzy Farrall has released a new video for 'Gaslighting'.

Following on from 'Addict' and 'Knocked For Six', it's a cut from her debut album 'Bruise', out now via Pure Noise Records.

Released last week, the record saw her collaborate with Miles Kent (Catch Fire), Chris Curran (PVRIS, Handguns), Anton Delost (Bearings, Seaway), and Brett Romnes (I Am The Avalanche).

Check it out below, and find Lizzy's Teenage Kicks playlist in the April issue of Upset.