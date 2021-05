Festivals

The event will be held in Leeds on 16th October.

Published: 2:50 pm, May 25, 2021

Live At Leeds has booked Frank Carter and the Rattlesnakes, Dream Wife and more.

They're in amongst the first names confirmed for this year's event, which will be held in Leeds on 16th October.

Also playing are: Sports Team, The Night Café, The Big Moon, Jaws, Poppy Ajudha, Teleman, The Orielles, Vistas, Whenyoung, 220 Kid, Bow Anderson, Gracey, Olivia Dean, Courting, Feet, Fizzy Blood, Just Mustard, and Life.

Visit liveatleeds.com for all the info, and check out the poster below.