Loads of new acts have been announced for Live At Leeds: In The Park, including The Mysterines and Dream Wife

Published: 12:33 pm, March 03, 2022

A new batch of acts have been announced for Live At Leeds: In The Park.

The new all-day field-based festival from the people behind Live At Leeds, the latest additions include The Vaccines, The Snuts, Holly Humberstone, Sports Team, Dream Wife, Alfie Templeman, Lauran Hibberd, The Mysterines (pictured), Lime Garden and Coach Party.

There’s also Cassia, The Pigeon Detectives, Tribes, The Blinders, Stone, Dylan John Thomas, Kid Kapichi, The Lounge Society, Zuzu, Kynsy and Sfven.

They join a bill that already featured Bombay Bicycle Club, Sea Girls, Easy Life, Arlo Parks, Confidence Man, Courting and loads more.

Live At Leeds: In The Park takes place on 4th June in Leeds’ Temple Newsam Park. Tickets are on sale now from liveatleeds.com, with General Admission tickets starting from £55, plus special VIP tickets available from £75 (excluding booking fees).