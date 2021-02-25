Subscribe to Upset
Festivals

Live At Leeds has confirmed it will be going ahead this year

It's booked in for October.
Published: 12:06 pm, February 25, 2021
The multi-venue event takes place across multiple venues in Leeds on 16th October. At the moment there’s no news as to how much of the line-up from last year will be carried over.

“Following the recent government announcement, we’re thrilled to announce we will be going ahead this year,” a statement explains.

“This means we can celebrate our 15th Anniversary the way we always wanted, nipping in and out venues around Leeds, watching the best new bands, singing and dancing with all of you. After the most difficult of times, we deserve it.”

Visit liveatleeds.com for tickets.

