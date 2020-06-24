News

Published: 9:16 am, June 24, 2020

Linkin Park still have unreleased material featuring late frontman Chester Bennington.

Revealing the news as part of a Twitch stream, the group's Mika Shinoda talked about a song titled 'Friendly Fire', which was originally slated to appear on 2017's 'One More Light' album.

“There was a song, a ‘One More Light’ song” Shinoda explained. “We mixed more than the finished album and we mixed a couple [of] other songs just to see if one of them would make the cut or whatever. [Or] if we could use it for a B-side and it was ‘Friendly Fire’.”

“I still love that song. Is that out somewhere? Did we put ‘Friendly Fire’ out at some point? We didn’t, did we?”

Anyone expecting to hear it soon, though, may be disappointed. “You literally are going to have to wait years to hear that song FYI," he added.

The wait for other material from Linkin Park may not take so long, though. Back in April, bassist Dave 'Phoenix' Farrell claimed the band had started work on new material, ahead of the coronavirus pandemic.