Linkin Park are celebrating 20 years of 'Hybrid Theory' with their unreleased song, 'She Couldn't'

There's a deluxe reissue too.

Published: 10:43 pm, August 13, 2020

Linkin Park are celebrating 20 years of 'Hybrid Theory' with their unreleased 1999 demo, 'She Couldn't'.

The band have a new deluxe reissue coming on 9th October, featuring never-before-heard demos from the time, rarities, B-sides, DVDs, 95+ minutes of never-before-seen footage, and other extras, across a Super Deluxe Box, Vinyl Box Set, Deluxe CD, and Digital.

The first-ever 'Hybrid Theory' box set, there's a lot going on - find all the track listings and whatnot here.

In the meantime, you can hear 'She Couldn't' below.