Watch

Linkin Park have recruited 100 gecs for a new take on 'One Step Closer'

Keep an eye out for more reworks soon.
Published: 10:08 am, January 08, 2021
Linkin Park have recruited 100 gecs for a new take on 'One Step Closer'.

The 'reanimation' is the first in a series of reworks, commissioned as part of the 'Hybrid Theory' 20th Anniversary celebrations.

"Part of the spirit of Reanimation was to take the Hybrid Theory songs that people knew so well, and let innovative artists flip them in ways nobody expected," Mike Shinoda explains. "I think 100 gecs did exactly that."

Additional remakes from other 'disruptors' are 'in the works', and coming soon.

In the meantime, check out 100 gecs' effort below.

