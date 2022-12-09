Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring Slipknot, L.S. Dunes, Magnolia Park and more.
Order a copy
December 2022 / January 2023
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
On tour

Limp Bizkit have announced that they will be returning to the UK and Europe in spring 2023

The nu-metal legends were originally scheduled to tour earlier this year, but had to postpone due to health concerns.
Published: 1:48 pm, December 09, 2022
Limp Bizkit have announced that they will be returning to the UK and Europe in spring 2023

Limp Bizkit have announced that they will be returning to the UK and Europe in spring 2023.

The nu-metal legends were originally scheduled to tour earlier this year, but had to postpone due to health concerns. However, they have now confirmed that they will be returning in March and April of 2023, starting with a show in Munich and culminating with two headline shows at London's O2 Academy Brixton.

Joining Limp Bizkit on their UK and European tour will be their previous tourmates WARGASM and BLACKGOLD.

Tickets for the original dates remain valid.

The tour now reads:

MARCH 2023
30 Munich Zenith, Germany
31 Stuttgart Schleyerhalle, Germany

APRIL 2023
2 Vienna Gasometer, Austria
3 PragueForum Karlin, Czechia
5 Frankfurt Jahrhunderthalle, Germany
9 Tilburg 013, Netherlands
12 Manchester Academy, UK
13 Birmingham O2 Academy, UK
16 London O2 Academy Brixton, UK
17 London O2 Academy Brixton, UK

Everything going on in rock, right now.
Joey Valence and Brae have released a new track, 'Club Sandwich'
You Me At Six have shared the latest single from their new album 'Truth Decay', 'heartLESS'
The Postal Service and Death Cab for Cutie have announced a co-headline tour
Press To MECO have announced that they are calling it a day
Yours Truly have released 'is this what i lofi?', a reimagining of recent EP 'is this what i look like?'
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing