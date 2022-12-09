On tour

Published: 1:48 pm, December 09, 2022

Limp Bizkit have announced that they will be returning to the UK and Europe in spring 2023.

The nu-metal legends were originally scheduled to tour earlier this year, but had to postpone due to health concerns. However, they have now confirmed that they will be returning in March and April of 2023, starting with a show in Munich and culminating with two headline shows at London's O2 Academy Brixton.

Joining Limp Bizkit on their UK and European tour will be their previous tourmates WARGASM and BLACKGOLD.

Tickets for the original dates remain valid.

The tour now reads:

MARCH 2023

30 Munich Zenith, Germany

31 Stuttgart Schleyerhalle, Germany



APRIL 2023

2 Vienna Gasometer, Austria

3 PragueForum Karlin, Czechia

5 Frankfurt Jahrhunderthalle, Germany

9 Tilburg 013, Netherlands

12 Manchester Academy, UK

13 Birmingham O2 Academy, UK

16 London O2 Academy Brixton, UK

17 London O2 Academy Brixton, UK

