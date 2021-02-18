Lilhuddy has released his second pop-punk hit, 'The Eulogy Of You And Me'

Lilhuddy - aka Chase Hudson - has released his second single, 'The Eulogy Of You And Me'.
Co-written by Chase along with Nick Long, Jake Torrey, as well as Andrew Goldstein and Travis Barker, who also produced the track, his latest pop-punk hit follows on from his first single '21st Century Vampire'.
"We’ve all experienced heartbreak from a toxic relationship at one point or another," Lilhuddy explains. "That feeling of relief once you put an end to that relationship is so freeing.
"This song is a way for me to connect with my fans on a more personal level and I hope they sing it at the top of their lungs whenever they’re going through that type of situation.
"I am so excited to release my second single and I cannot wait for everyone to hear it!"
Check it out below.