LILHUDDY has teamed up with Iann Dior, Tyson Ritter and Travis Barker for new single, 'Don’t Freak Out'

Listen

His debut album 'Teenage Heartbreak' is due in September.

Published: 11:56 am, August 06, 2021

LILHUDDY has teamed up with Iann Dior, Tyson Ritter and Travis Barker for his new single, 'Don’t Freak Out'.

It's an early teaser from his debut album 'Teenage Heartbreak', set for release on 17th September, with a video set to land later today (Friday, 6th August).

"I cannot explain how excited I am to put this song and video out into the world," he says. "I have been teasing the track and it is hands-down one of my proudest moments as an artist. Iann, Tyson and Travis have been such inspirations to me, so being able to collaborate with them on ‘Don’t Freak Out’ was an absolute dream and I am so grateful for the opportunity."

The album also features his recent singles '21st Century Vampire', 'The Eulogy Of You and Me', and 'America’s Sweetheart'.

Check out 'Don’t Freak Out' below.