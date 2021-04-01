Subscribe to Upset
LILHUDDY has released an acoustic version of his second single, 'The Eulogy Of You And Me'

It's a song about heartbreak. 
Published: 3:51 pm, April 01, 2021
LILHUDDY - aka Chase Hudson - has released an acoustic version of his second single, 'The Eulogy Of You And Me'.

Co-written by Chase along with Nick Long, Jake Torrey, as well as Andrew Goldstein and Travis Barker, who also produced the original track, it follows on from debut single '21st Century Vampire'.

"We’ve all experienced heartbreak from a toxic relationship at one point or another," he explains. "That feeling of relief once you put an end to that relationship is so freeing.

"This song is a way for me to connect with my fans on a more personal level and I hope they sing it at the top of their lungs whenever they’re going through that type of situation." 

Check it out below.

