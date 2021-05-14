Subscribe to Upset
LILHUDDY has released a stripped-back version of 'America's Sweetheart'

Check out the new rendition of his third single.
Published: 10:15 am, May 14, 2021
LILHUDDY - aka Chase Hudson - has released an acoustic version of his latest single, 'America's Sweetheart'.

Following on from debut single '21st Century Vampire' and follow-up 'The Eulogy Of You and Me', the stripped-back effort arrives alongside a new video too, which was filmed at Whiskey A-Go-Go in Los Angeles.

Give it a watch below.

