LILHUDDY has released a stripped-back version of 'America's Sweetheart'

LILHUDDY - aka Chase Hudson - has released an acoustic version of his latest single, 'America's Sweetheart'.
Following on from debut single '21st Century Vampire' and follow-up 'The Eulogy Of You and Me', the stripped-back effort arrives alongside a new video too, which was filmed at Whiskey A-Go-Go in Los Angeles.
Give it a watch below.
You can also pick up LILHUDDY's Upset cover after the jump - the May issue also features The Offspring, All Time Low, While She Sleeps, Evanescence, Manchester Orchestra, Gojira and more.
