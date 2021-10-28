Like Pacific have shared a video for the title-track from their upcoming new album, 'Control My Sanity'

Watch

"The video kind of hurts the eyes to watch but hey, it’s how I feel."

Published: 12:09 pm, October 28, 2021

Like Pacific have shared the title-track from their upcoming new album, 'Control My Sanity'.

The full-length, set for release on 3rd December via Pure Noise Records, has already been teased with a video for the record's opening track, 'Ketamine Jesus'.

“Going into this record we knew we wanted to play with our sound a bit and continue to have fun playing music," explains vocalist Jordan Black. "This record was stressful. Covid happened at the beginning of recording/pre-production. Not everyone could be in the same room so, collaboratively we wrote songs over video chat and iPhone demos. Which knowing me, I have terrible ADHD so it was very hard for me."

"In the last two years I’ve been going through the worst depression I’ve ever experienced. This was very helpful for me and the band as a whole. Looking forward to people emotionally connecting to this record. Our best yet.”

Of the new track, he says: "This is honestly how my brain has felt when I've skipped my medication to feel something different. It's how I was dealing with a past relationship. I just end up feeling super foggy, confused and sometimes manic. The video kind of hurts the eyes to watch but hey, it’s how I feel."

