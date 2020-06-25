Listen

Check out 'Hands Tied'.

Like Pacific have released a b-side from their 2016 debut album, 'Distant Like You Asked'.

"This song was crazy when we recorded it," says vocalist Jordan Black of 'Hands Tied', which features Andrew Neufeld from Comeback Kid. "Was wild to have Andrew Neufeld on a track. I must have listened to Wake the dead and Broadcasting all through high school.

"I’m glad it’s seeing the light of day. Was probably the angriest I was when recording DLYA. After the death of my grandmother and a manipulative ex, it definitely was an abrasive one.”

