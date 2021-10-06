Coming soon

Published: 11:54 am, October 06, 2021

Like Pacific have announced a new album, 'Control My Sanity'.

News of the full-length, set for release on 3rd December via Pure Noise Records, comes alongside a video for the record's opening track, 'Ketamine Jesus'.

“Going into this record we knew we wanted to play with our sound a bit and continue to have fun playing music," explains vocalist Jordan Black. "This record was stressful. Covid happened at the beginning of recording/pre-production. Not everyone could be in the same room so, collaboratively we wrote songs over video chat and iPhone demos. Which knowing me, I have terrible ADHD so it was very hard for me."

"In the last two years I’ve been going through the worst depression I’ve ever experienced. This was very helpful for me and the band as a whole. Looking forward to people emotionally connecting to this record. Our best yet.”