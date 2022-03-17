Subscribe to Upset
Lights is teasing her new album with Josh Dun team-up, 'In My Head'

It's a cut from upcoming full-length 'PƎP'.
Published: 4:05 pm, March 17, 2022
Lights is teasing her new album with Josh Dun team-up, 'In My Head'.

Following on from recent drop 'Salt and Vinegar', it's a cut from upcoming full-length 'PƎP', which arrives on 1st April via Fueled By Ramen.

Lights explains of the track: "In My Head in a few words is about tuning out the chaos and the thousand voices telling us how to feel and act and look, and just doing things your way. The “In My Head” video is visually and conceptually the culmination of the previous three songs that I released leading up. The color scheme of PƎP is primary, so the first PƎP video (‘Prodigal Daughter’) was thematically red, ‘Real Thing (featuring Elohim)’ was blue, and ‘Salt and Vinegar’ was yellow. ‘In My Head’ was always meant to be all three, and it sums up the series conceptually as well."

The album's full tracklisting reads:

1. Beside Myself
2. In My Head (ft. Josh Dun)
3. Prodigal Daughter
4. Salt and Vinegar
5. Money in the Bag (ft. Kiesza)
6. Jaws
7. Rent
8. Sparky
9. Real Thing (feat. Elohim)
10. Easy Money
11. Okay Okay
12. Voices Carry
13. Grip

Check out 'In My Head' below.

