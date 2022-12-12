Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring Slipknot, L.S. Dunes, Magnolia Park and more.
Order a copy
December 2022 / January 2023
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
Listen

LIFE have released a new version of 'Jingle Bells' to celebrate the holiday season

"Reach for your Satsuma and enjoy!"
Published: 10:32 am, December 12, 2022
LIFE have released a new version of 'Jingle Bells' to celebrate the holiday season

LIFE have released a new version of 'Jingle Bells' to celebrate the holiday season.

Earlier this year, LIFE released their third studio album, 'North East Coastal Town'. They are set to hit the road next year, starting with a performance at Rockaway Beach and then continuing on an Independent Venue Week tour visiting northern coastal towns, including their hometown of Hull.

Frontman Mez Green said in a statement: "When Christmas was lost to Covid and lockdown, we put on a livestream from our Moon Factory studio in Hull. It made us smile and it made people laugh at home. Most importantly, it made my little boy dance around my flat in Hull!

"This year, following an incredible tour of our latest album, we wanted to celebrate at the LIFE AGM and we got into the festive spirit to record the 'LIFEMAS' version of 'Jingle Bells'. Yes, we wore tinsel, yes, we wore Xmas-shaped sunglasses, and yes, we had a lot of fun. Is it serious? No, but hopefully the track will make people laugh and dance with their kids, pets, grandparents, and even their Christmas-loving neighbors. Reach for your Satsuma and enjoy!"

The tour dates are as follows:

JANUARY 2023
7 Rockaway Beach, Bognor Regis

FEBRUARY 2023
1 Pop Recs, Sunderland
2 The Adelphi, Hull
3 Docks Academy, Grimsby
4 Future Yard, Birkenhead

Everything going on in rock, right now.
Ryan Oakes enlists Magnolia Park for new single 'WHITE FLAG' - listen
Crosses (†††) have released a video for their new song 'Holier'
Joey Valence and Brae have released a new track, 'Club Sandwich'
Limp Bizkit have announced that they will be returning to the UK and Europe in spring 2023
You Me At Six have shared the latest single from their new album 'Truth Decay', 'heartLESS'
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing