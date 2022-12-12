Listen

"Reach for your Satsuma and enjoy!"

Published: 10:32 am, December 12, 2022

LIFE have released a new version of 'Jingle Bells' to celebrate the holiday season.

Earlier this year, LIFE released their third studio album, 'North East Coastal Town'. They are set to hit the road next year, starting with a performance at Rockaway Beach and then continuing on an Independent Venue Week tour visiting northern coastal towns, including their hometown of Hull.

Frontman Mez Green said in a statement: "When Christmas was lost to Covid and lockdown, we put on a livestream from our Moon Factory studio in Hull. It made us smile and it made people laugh at home. Most importantly, it made my little boy dance around my flat in Hull!

"This year, following an incredible tour of our latest album, we wanted to celebrate at the LIFE AGM and we got into the festive spirit to record the 'LIFEMAS' version of 'Jingle Bells'. Yes, we wore tinsel, yes, we wore Xmas-shaped sunglasses, and yes, we had a lot of fun. Is it serious? No, but hopefully the track will make people laugh and dance with their kids, pets, grandparents, and even their Christmas-loving neighbors. Reach for your Satsuma and enjoy!"