May 2020
Festivals

LIFE are among the second wave of acts for Rockaway Beach 2021

The event will run from 8th-10th January at Butlin's, Bognor Regis.
Published: 5:31 pm, May 01, 2020
Rockaway Beach have confirmed a second batch of names for 2021.

The January festival - which was this year topped by Fontaines DC - has announced The Vaselines, Porridge Radio, LIFE (pictured), Ed Harcourt's Loup Garoux, plus Big Joanie, Lazarus Kane, October Drift, and Steve Lamacq.

They join Fat White Family, Bis, The Futureheads, Gris-de-Lin, Imperial Wax, Italia 90, Lonely Tourist, Pom Poko, PVA, Sink Ya Teeth, and loads more still to come.

The event will run from 8th-10th January at Butlin's, Bognor Regis, with three days of music, film screenings, and 2p machines. Visit rockawaybeach.co.uk for more information.

