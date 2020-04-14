Listen

Published: 11:06 am, April 14, 2020

letlive. are celebrating ten years of 'Fake History' by releasing some demos.

The rough cuts are available as Pay What You Want on the 333 Wrecks Bandcamp, run by vocalist Jason Aalon Butler.

“2007-2009. Whenever I think about those years I smile and I’m overcome with this sense of inimitable nostalgia," he explains. "We learned a lot about freedom during that era. We worked multiple shit jobs and/or hustled in ways that some may consider questionable just to buy equipment. We found the most nefarious of establishments to call our studio. We quite literally risked our health and lives in mobile death traps we called “tour vans”. I mean one of our vans had a hole in the floor during a winter tour of America. It was completely metal inside with no lining, and my best friend and I agreed to share the back floor where the doors didn’t lock properly and would randomly open when we were driving on the highway. That’s how bad we wanted it and I truly believe it showed.

"In these demos, all we wanted to do was create something different. Different than the primary music we listened to or the “scene” we would be considered in, different than that around us, different than what each other wanted at times even. That’s what made these demo years so special. We allowed ourselves and each other an opportunity to be free as creatives AND as people. Our effort to be so different was ironic as one of the biggest hurdles we faced when trying to grow the band was our lack of breakdowns and swoopy bangs. But in the end it is what made ll. so special to us and to those who became bold enough to say they liked it. The ones brave enough to come to the shows and let go with us. The ones with the courage to be different within an already sub-cultural arena. Those ll.ifers. That ll.ove.

"I think I speak for us all when I say we had no idea where these demos would bring us and that’s the most beautiful part about it. That aforementioned freedom and uncertainty - it brought us to you.”

The tracklisting reads:



01 Poison // Lemon Party

James Brown // Homeless Jazz

02 Instrumental // Over Being Under

Enemies // Enemies/Enemigos

02 Track // The Sick Sick 6.8 Billion

Casino // Casino Columbus

03 Phoenix // Muther

Dun Dun // Hollywood And She Did

04 Humanity // H. Ledger