Check out teaser single 'Lie To Me'.

Published: 4:33 pm, October 02, 2020

Less Than Jake have announced their new album, 'Silver Linings'.

Due on 11th December via Pure Noise Records, news of the release arrives alongside a video for teaser single 'Lie To Me'.

“We made a new record! Our first full length with our new drummer, Matt Yonker, and it sounds amazing,” shares vocalist/guitarist Chris Demakes. “More vocal hooks than a tackle box, horns galore and that bombastic and upbeat energy that we’re known for. We didn’t try to reinvent the wheel with this one, it’s still undeniably Less Than Jake. Just a bit punchier and in your face. We can’t wait for our fans to hear it!”

Check out 'Lie To Me' below; the record's full tracklisting reads:



1. The High Cost of Low Living

2. Lie To Me

3. Keep on Chasing

4. Anytime and Anywhere

5. The Test

6. Dear Me

7. Monkey Wrench Myself

8. King of the Downside

9. Lost at Home

10. Move

11. Bill

12. So Much Less