The five-piece will play a headline show at Leeds' Key Club on 4th February, and have been added to the line-up of next year's Slam Dunk Festival.

Published: 11:55 am, December 02, 2021

Leeds newcomers Beauty School have shared a debut single, 'Take It Slow'.

Released via Slam Dunk Records, vocalist Joe Cabrera explains: "Take It Slow is the brightest song we could write in the darkest days of our lives. The last 2 years have been a challenge. Not just for us in the band but for everyone, everywhere.” He continues “We are all just navigating one foot in front of the next making our way towards the light at the end of the tunnel. That's what Take It Slow symbolises. That journey, that progression, always in the right direction. No matter how slow. That's something we can all relate to right now."

“It’s hard to describe what it means to us to be playing Slam Dunk Festival and to be signed to Slam Dunk Records," Joe says. "Slam Dunk is such a unique and special festival that influenced so much about our band both musically and personally as well. We grew up at the Slam Dunk Festival. This is our home. These are our people.``

You can check out that debut single 'Take It Slow' below.