Le Butcherettes have dropped their new single, 'Don't Bleed, You're In The Middle Of The Forest'

Their new EP is out later this week.
Published: 11:18 am, February 10, 2020
Le Butcherettes have shared their new single, 'Don't Bleed, You're In The Middle Of The Forest'.

It's the latest teaser from the band's upcoming seven-track EP, 'Don't Bleed', which arrives on 14th February via Rise Records.

“This was a slow awakening to some uncomfortable truths about our biological nature," Teri explains. "About how to rationalize and broker a deal between the emotional and the intellectual. And how as women we are always, in the eyes of others, a prey to hunt as we are always bleeding."

Listen to 'Don't Bleed, You're In The Middle Of The Forest' below.

