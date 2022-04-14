Subscribe to Upset
May 2022
Lauran Hibberd has shared a video for her latest single, ‘Still Running (5k)’

The track features Limp Bizkit’s DJ Lethal.
Published: 2:15 pm, April 14, 2022
Lauran Hibberd has shared the video for her recent single, ‘Still Running (5k)’.

Speaking about the clip, she reveals: “Shooting this video in my hometown on the Isle of Wight was so funny because I’ve spent so long trying to get off and avoid anything to do with it. 

"The track itself is all about that gravitational pull to the place you grew up even though everyone has already left it. It felt right to film it here, on the windiest day of the year. Never thought someone would fly from Berlin to film my prancing around Ryde esplanade but I rate it.”

Check out the video below. It's a cut from Lauran’s upcoming debut album – titled ‘Garageband Superstar’ – which is set to arrive on 19th August via Virgin Music.

Everything going on in rock, right now.
