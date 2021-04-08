Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring Meet Me @ The Altar, Electric Century, Citizen and loads more.
Order a copy
April 2021
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
Watch

Lauran Hibberd has shared a new video for Lydia Night collaboration, 'How Am I Still Alive?'

It's from Lauran's upcoming EP, 'Goober'.
Published: 5:03 pm, April 08, 2021
Lauran Hibberd has shared a new video for Lydia Night collaboration, 'How Am I Still Alive?'

Lauran Hibberd has shared a new video.

Her ‘Goober’ EP is set for release on 30th July, featuring lead single, and teaser track, ‘How Am I Still Alive?’, a collab with previous touring pal The Regrettes’ Lydia Night.

“The video is a collection of (lockdown available) ideas, a transatlantic home video with animation seemed to be the only way we could get Lydia and I side by side," she explains. "It’s based on documenting your every sleepless move (in the home video footage), whilst having your maddest thoughts and dreams (in the animation). I think it summarises how weird it is to live in a shut down world right now and where our minds go throughout.”

Give it a watch below.

Everything going on in rock, right now.
Ricky Himself has shared a new single and video, 'F’d Up (but it’s true)'
Tigress will release their debut album 'Pura Vida' this September
Our Hollow, Our Home have released a new video for 'Seven Years'
Free Throw have announced their fourth album, 'Piecing It Together'
Meet Me @ The Altar: The next big thing in pop-punk
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing