Lauran Hibberd has shared a new video for Lydia Night collaboration, 'How Am I Still Alive?'

Watch

It's from Lauran's upcoming EP, 'Goober'.

Published: 5:03 pm, April 08, 2021

Lauran Hibberd has shared a new video.

Her ‘Goober’ EP is set for release on 30th July, featuring lead single, and teaser track, ‘How Am I Still Alive?’, a collab with previous touring pal The Regrettes’ Lydia Night.

“The video is a collection of (lockdown available) ideas, a transatlantic home video with animation seemed to be the only way we could get Lydia and I side by side," she explains. "It’s based on documenting your every sleepless move (in the home video footage), whilst having your maddest thoughts and dreams (in the animation). I think it summarises how weird it is to live in a shut down world right now and where our minds go throughout.”



Give it a watch below.