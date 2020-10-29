Watch

It's a fun one.

Published: 11:02 am, October 29, 2020

Lauran Hibberd has released a video for her new single, 'Boy Bye'.

Her latest attitude-packed slacker pop anthem was created remotely during sessions with producer Suzy Shinn (Weezer, Panic! At The Disco) during lockdown.

"‘Boy Bye’ IS co-dependency," she says, "it has a scarily obsessive nature about it and is based on the need to ‘feed’ someone to keep them around. I sort of battle with myself throughout the whole track, the same way you would in your brain when stuff like this happens and you try and justify it to yourself. There’s an odd strength in it though, and I think it’s noticing it and being able to say it out loud that gives it that balls to the wall sort of ‘get lost’ momentum. Also BYE BOYSSSS!!!!"

Of the video, she adds: "Taking inspiration from that bonehead male lead singer - I transform into the boy I always knew I could be. Filmed by Glashier in a hoarders paradise, with my extremely talented besties AKA supergroup Zuzu, Jerry Williams and Louise Bartle. It was low key the best day of my life, even though we sent all the suits back the day after."

Check it out below.