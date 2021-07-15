Watch

It's a track from her upcoming ‘Goober’ EP.

Published: 3:49 pm, July 15, 2021

Lauran Hibberd has released a new video for ‘Bleugh’.

It's a track from her upcoming ‘Goober’ EP is set for release on 30th July ahead of an October headline tour.

“After being stuck inside for a good part of the last year, I wanted to get out and film something super fun and blow off some steam," she says.

"Think my inner kid thrived in this video, I also have bruises in places I do not wish to talk about. Credit to my wedding dress and my star of the doggy show ‘peanut’."

Give it a watch below.