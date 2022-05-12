Lauran Hibberd has announced a new headline tour, and shared a video for 'Step Mum'

Lauran Hibberd has announced a new headline tour in support of her upcoming debut album.
Following a summer packed with festivals, and the release of ‘Garageband Superstar’ on 19th August, she’ll kick off a run that includes a night at London’s Garage.
The tour will visit:
SEPTEMBER
17 Arts Club (Loft), Liverpool
18 Brudenell Social Club, Leeds
19 King Tut’s, Glasgow
21 Mama Roux’s, Birmingham
22 Clwb lfor Bach, Cardiff
23 The Garage, London
24 Wedgewood Rooms, Portsmouth
30 Strings Bar & Venue, Newport
Lauran’s also shared her new single ‘Step Mum’ – check it out below.