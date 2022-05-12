Subscribe to Upset
Lauran Hibberd has announced a new headline tour, and shared a video for 'Step Mum'

‘Step Mum’ is from her upcoming debut album.
Published: 2:46 pm, May 12, 2022
Lauran Hibberd has announced a new headline tour in support of her upcoming debut album.

Following a summer packed with festivals, and the release of ‘Garageband Superstar’ on 19th August, she’ll kick off a run that includes a night at London’s Garage.

The tour will visit:

SEPTEMBER
17 Arts Club (Loft), Liverpool
18 Brudenell Social Club, Leeds
19 King Tut’s, Glasgow
21 Mama Roux’s, Birmingham
22 Clwb lfor Bach, Cardiff
23 The Garage, London
24 Wedgewood Rooms, Portsmouth
30 Strings Bar & Venue, Newport

Lauran’s also shared her new single ‘Step Mum’ – check it out below.

