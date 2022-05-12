Lauran Hibberd has announced a new headline tour, and shared a video for 'Step Mum'

Watch

‘Step Mum’ is from her upcoming debut album.

Published: 2:46 pm, May 12, 2022

Lauran Hibberd has announced a new headline tour in support of her upcoming debut album.

Following a summer packed with festivals, and the release of ‘Garageband Superstar’ on 19th August, she’ll kick off a run that includes a night at London’s Garage.

The tour will visit:

SEPTEMBER

17 Arts Club (Loft), Liverpool

18 Brudenell Social Club, Leeds

19 King Tut’s, Glasgow

21 Mama Roux’s, Birmingham

22 Clwb lfor Bach, Cardiff

23 The Garage, London

24 Wedgewood Rooms, Portsmouth

30 Strings Bar & Venue, Newport

Lauran’s also shared her new single ‘Step Mum’ – check it out below.