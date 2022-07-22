Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring Deaf Havana, The Faim, Mothica, Viagra Boys, Travie McCoy and more.
Order a copy
August 2022
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
Listen

Lauran Hibberd has shared a new cut from her upcoming debut album

Check out 'That Was A Joke'.
Published: 5:38 pm, July 22, 2022
Lauran Hibberd has shared a new cut from her upcoming debut album

Lauran Hibberd has shared a brand new track, ‘That Was A Joke’.

Taken from her debut album ‘Garageband Superstar’ – set for release on 19th August – it follows up on the already shared ‘I’m Insecure’, ‘Step Mum’ and ‘Still Running (5k)’.

“‘That Was A Joke’ lives in a world of denial, and sometimes it’s better like that,” she explains. “I feel like it could be a soundtrack to an early noughties kids show but the references are too niche for the average Zoey 101 watcher. It felt like a good track to leak, because I can always lean on the title to save my butt if no one likes it.”

Check it out below, and catch Lauran on tour later this year.

Everything going on in rock, right now.
You Me At Six have released an early teaser single from their next album - check out 'Deep Cuts'
Petrol Girls have announced a new UK & European headline tour
Muse have released their new single, ‘Kill Or Be Killed’
The Amazons have shared their new single, ‘How Will I Know?’
Track by Track: Yours Truly - is this what i look like? EP
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing