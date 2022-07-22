Lauran Hibberd has shared a new cut from her upcoming debut album

Listen

Check out 'That Was A Joke'.

Published: 5:38 pm, July 22, 2022

Lauran Hibberd has shared a brand new track, ‘That Was A Joke’.

Taken from her debut album ‘Garageband Superstar’ – set for release on 19th August – it follows up on the already shared ‘I’m Insecure’, ‘Step Mum’ and ‘Still Running (5k)’.

“‘That Was A Joke’ lives in a world of denial, and sometimes it’s better like that,” she explains. “I feel like it could be a soundtrack to an early noughties kids show but the references are too niche for the average Zoey 101 watcher. It felt like a good track to leak, because I can always lean on the title to save my butt if no one likes it.”

Check it out below, and catch Lauran on tour later this year.