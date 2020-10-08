Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring grandson, Knuckle Puck, Touché Amoré, Yours Truly and more.
Order a copy
October 2020
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
Listen

Lauran Hibberd has dropped her obsessive new single, 'Boy Bye'

"BYE BOYSSSS!!!!"
Published: 10:17 pm, October 08, 2020
Lauran Hibberd has dropped her obsessive new single, 'Boy Bye'

Lauran Hibberd has shared her new single, 'Boy Bye'.

Her latest attitude-packed slacker pop anthem was created remotely during sessions with producer Suzy Shinn (Weezer, Panic! At The Disco) during lockdown.

"‘Boy Bye’ IS co-dependency," she says, "it has a scarily obsessive nature about it and is based on the need to ‘feed’ someone to keep them around. I sort of battle with myself throughout the whole track, the same way you would in your brain when stuff like this happens and you try and justify it to yourself. There’s an odd strength in it though, and I think it’s noticing it and being able to say it out loud that gives it that balls to the wall sort of ‘get lost’ momentum. Also BYE BOYSSSS!!!!"

Check it out below.

Lauran Hibberd · Boy Bye
Everything going on in rock, right now.
Will Gould's Salem have announced two new Halloween live shows
Chase Atlantic have shared their new single, 'Molly'
Fever 333 have announced a livestream tour, a new single, and an EP
Bleached have returned with their new single, 'Stupid Boys'
Kississippi is back with her new single, 'Around Your Room'
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing