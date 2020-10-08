Lauran Hibberd has dropped her obsessive new single, 'Boy Bye'

Listen

"BYE BOYSSSS!!!!"

Published: 10:17 pm, October 08, 2020

Lauran Hibberd has shared her new single, 'Boy Bye'.

Her latest attitude-packed slacker pop anthem was created remotely during sessions with producer Suzy Shinn (Weezer, Panic! At The Disco) during lockdown.

"‘Boy Bye’ IS co-dependency," she says, "it has a scarily obsessive nature about it and is based on the need to ‘feed’ someone to keep them around. I sort of battle with myself throughout the whole track, the same way you would in your brain when stuff like this happens and you try and justify it to yourself. There’s an odd strength in it though, and I think it’s noticing it and being able to say it out loud that gives it that balls to the wall sort of ‘get lost’ momentum. Also BYE BOYSSSS!!!!"

Check it out below.