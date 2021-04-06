Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring Meet Me @ The Altar, Electric Century, Citizen and loads more.
Order a copy
April 2021
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
On tour

Lauran Hibberd will tour the UK this October

The dates are in celebration of her new EP.
Published: 12:32 pm, April 06, 2021
Lauran Hibberd will tour the UK this October

Lauran Hibberd has announced a new UK tour.

The run is in support of her upcoming ‘Goober’ EP, set for release on 30th July, which has already been previewed by 'How Am I Still Alive?', a team-up with The Regrettes' Lydia Night.

“Doing a collaboration was something I’d always wanted to do,” she says. “I’ve always felt it really important to work together with similar artists instead of working against them, especially in these times. I am super stoked to have Lydia (Night) sing on the track; I toured with The Regrettes in 2019 and THEY ROCK. It was so much fun, and I took so much from it, and Lydia is bad ass so YEAH!”

The new dates will kick off on 6th October, with tickets on sale from Friday 9th April. Find all the details on the poster below.

Everything going on in rock, right now.
The Offspring have announced a new UK headline tour
Jetty Bones: "It's a very sad message with a very sparkly package"
Waterparks have shared a video for their new single, 'Numb'
LILHUDDY has released an acoustic version of his second single, 'The Eulogy Of You And Me'
Kid Kapichi have revealed a new video for 'Violence'
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing