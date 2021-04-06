Lauran Hibberd will tour the UK this October

On tour

The dates are in celebration of her new EP.

Published: 12:32 pm, April 06, 2021

Lauran Hibberd has announced a new UK tour.

The run is in support of her upcoming ‘Goober’ EP, set for release on 30th July, which has already been previewed by 'How Am I Still Alive?', a team-up with The Regrettes' Lydia Night.

“Doing a collaboration was something I’d always wanted to do,” she says. “I’ve always felt it really important to work together with similar artists instead of working against them, especially in these times. I am super stoked to have Lydia (Night) sing on the track; I toured with The Regrettes in 2019 and THEY ROCK. It was so much fun, and I took so much from it, and Lydia is bad ass so YEAH!”

The new dates will kick off on 6th October, with tickets on sale from Friday 9th April. Find all the details on the poster below.