Lauran Hibberd and The Regrettes’ Lydia Night have teamed up for new single, 'How Am I Still Alive?'

Lauran has a new EP coming in July.

Published: 12:10 pm, March 19, 2021

Lauran Hibberd and The Regrettes’ Lydia Night have teamed up for a new single: 'How Am I Still Alive?' is taken from Lauran's new ‘Goober’ EP, set for release on 30th July.

“Doing a collaboration was something I’d always wanted to do,” she says. “I’ve always felt it really important to work together with similar artists instead of working against them, especially in these times. I am super stoked to have Lydia (Night) sing on the track; I toured with The Regrettes in 2019 and THEY ROCK. It was so much fun, and I took so much from it, and Lydia is bad ass so YEAH!”

She adds: “‘How Am I Still Alive?’ toys with the bleakness of everyday life and makes it sound more entertaining than it actually is. Michael (Cera) becomes the focus point of getting through the mundane but plays on the idea of if I actually had him I probably wouldn’t want him anyway. That, and the everyday celebration of making it through another day pretty much sums up the last year of my life.”

