Watch

Lauran Hibberd has fun with her new video for 'Old Nudes'

"There’s something quite special about not giving a damn."
Published: 2:23 pm, April 23, 2020
Lauran Hibberd has released her new single, 'Old Nudes'.

The hilariously tongue-in-cheek tune arrives ahead of a bunch of festival sets that may or may not still happen as planned, including 2000trees, Truck, Kendal Calling and more.

"The webcam on my old laptop has seen some sites in its life, but never quite to this extent," says Lauran of the accompanying video.

"The isolation influenced music video, filmed, directed, produces and starring only ME is OUT NOW. There’s something quite special about not giving a damn, and this song and this video cements that idea. I can’t wait to cringe at this in six months time.”

Give it a watch below.

