Watch

Lauran Hibberd takes to the TV screen for her new 'Bang Bang Bang' video

The clip was "filmed in a garage on the Isle Of Wight", she explains.
Published: 4:38 pm, February 13, 2020
Lauran Hibberd takes to the TV screen for her new 'Bang Bang Bang' video

Lauran Hibberd has shared a new video for her latest single, 'Bang Bang Bang'.

With the song described by Lauran as "my ode to the teenage girl," the video sees her try her hand at presenting.

“Filmed in a garage on the Isle Of Wight, my dream of being a TV star finally came true," she explains. "This concept kinda came from my wondering of what a world full of Lauran Hibberds would look like, turns out it’s pretty funny.

The video arrives ahead of her upcoming tour, which kicks off on 15th February in Southampton, and finishes up at Camden Assembly in London.

Check out 'Bang Bang Bang' below.

