Laura-Mary Carter has dropped a brand new video for 'Blue's Not My Colour'

It's a cut from her debut solo mini-album.
Published: 4:30 pm, November 30, 2021
Laura-Mary Carter has dropped a new video for her track 'Blue's Not My Colour'.

The song serves as the latest preview from her debut solo mini-album 'Town Called Nothing', which is set for release on 3rd December.

"I found a beat up acoustic guitar and without thinking about it songs just started to come to me," she shares. "The idea of writing on an acoustic guitar was new to me, I’d always written songs for my band which has a very heavy disposition. I realised that writing in this intimate way exposed my voice and changed the way I was writing and singing lyrics."

Check out 'Blue's Not My Colour' below, and find out more about the release in the December 2021 / January 2022 issue of Upset, out now.

