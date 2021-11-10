Listen

It's a teaser from her upcoming solo debut.

Published: 4:16 pm, November 10, 2021

Laura-Mary Carter has dropped a brand new track, 'Ceremony'.

The song serves as the second preview of her debut solo mini-album 'Town Called Nothing', which is set for release on 3rd December.

It comes alongside a live video filmed by Lewis Knaggs, which sees Carter backed by Seb Rochford (Polar Bear, Electric Ladyland, Patti Smith), Jack Flanagan (The Mystery Jets) and Patrick Walden (Babyshambles).

Speaking about 'Ceremony', she explains: "The song is about my career. It’s about being in debt to someone and trying to break free. It's about the feeling of not having a choice but to make music because that's who I am but that sometimes comes with a price or with massive sacrifices. It's about making peace with the choices and decisions I have made over the years and moving forward."

It's a busy time for Carter - her band Blood Red Shoes are also set to drop their sixth album 'GHOSTS ON TAPE' early next year.

Check out 'Ceremony' below.