October 2021
Laura-Mary Carter from Blood Red Shoes has announced her debut solo mini-album

Check out the title-track 'Town Called Nothing' now.
Published: 1:32 pm, October 15, 2021Words: Stephen Ackroyd.
Laura-Mary Carter from Blood Red Shoes has announced her debut solo mini-album, ‘Town Called Nothing’.

The release – set to follow on 3rd December – is previewed by its title track, which is streaming online now.

Carter explains, “After writing this song I discovered that there was a real abandoned town in Arizona, named Nothing, with a population of two people. I immediately decided that I had to go there. I packed up my bags, hired a car and drove to Arizona. I fell in love with it upon arrival and have since returned many times. The song was produced by Ed Harcourt, at RAK studios, UK. We recorded “Town Called Nothing” in one day, tracked live. Musicians featured on this song are: Jorma Vik (The Bronx, Eagles Of Death Metal) on drums, Ed Harcourt on bass / piano and myself doing everything else. I actually later tracked the vocals in a pitch black room in solitude.”

You can check out ‘Town Called Nothing’ below.

