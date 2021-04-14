Laura Jane Grace has released a video for 'SuperNatural Possession'.
It's a track from her recent surprise-dropped album 'Stay Alive', which was recorded over just a few days at Steve Albini's studio in July.
“We came home from the Against Me! tour we were on in March, and right before we left, we had been in the studio working on songs, and I had been working on them for months prior,” she explains of the record's conception, just before lockdown hit.
“I sat around for a month-and-a-half at a home just being shell-shocked being like, ‘What the fuck happened and what the fuck is happening with the world?’ As I started to get my bearings, I just came to the realization that waiting was going to kill the record and kill the songs. I spent two years working on all these songs, and the idea of throwing them away didn’t sit well with me. But then I was like, ‘What am I waiting for?’ All I have to do is adjust my scope. I can sit here on my fucking ass and do nothing, or I can work.”
Give it a watch below.