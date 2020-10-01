Subscribe to Upset
Laura Jane Grace has surprise-dropped a new solo album

She recorded with Steve Albini. 
Published: 6:11 pm, October 01, 2020 Photos: Alexa Viscius.
The stripped-back effort is called 'Stay Alive', and was recorded over just a few days at Steve Albini's studio in July. A physical version will follow via Big Scary Monsters on 11th December.

​“We came home from the Against Me! tour we were on in March, and right before we left, we had been in the studio working on songs, and I had been working on them for months prior,” she explains of the record's conception, just before lockdown hit.

“I sat around for a month-and-a-half at a home just being shell-shocked being like, ‘What the fuck happened and what the fuck is happening with the world?’ As I started to get my bearings, I just came to the realization that waiting was going to kill the record and kill the songs. I spent two years working on all these songs, and the idea of throwing them away didn’t sit well with me,” says Grace. ​“But then I was like, ‘What am I waiting for?’ All I have to do is adjust my scope. I can sit here on my fucking ass and do nothing, or I can work.”

Give the resulting record a listen below.

