Laura Jane Grace has surprise-released a new seven-track EP

"These are songs of late night madness and loneliness."
Published: 5:11 pm, September 22, 2021
Laura Jane Grace has surprise-released a new seven-track EP

Laura Jane Grace has surprise-released a new EP.

'At War With The Silverfish' is out today (Wednesday, 22nd September) via Big Scary Monsters, and marks the follow-up to recent solo album 'Stay Alive'.

“These are songs of late night madness and loneliness, orphan songs that came wandering in looking to feed like insects,” Laura explains of the seven-song release.

“I've learned that if you share your experience with good intentions that the universe will always surprise you with abundant return,” she says. “Every song is an act of faith; you don't necessarily know why you're singing it other than you know you've got to sing it.”

Check it out below.

