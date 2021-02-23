Lande Hekt has released a new video for her single 'December'

Watch

"My hands were shaking as I chopped my hair shorter than I've had it since I was 4 years old."

Published: 5:38 pm, February 23, 2021

Lande Hekt has released a video for her recent single, 'December'.

"This one is about feeling scared to do anything about it when you like someone," she says of the song. "It’s a bit of a self indulgent teenage issue, worrying whether anyone will fall in love with you or not, but I think it’s also trying to work through the worries that go along with realising you’re gay."

It's taken from her debut solo album, 'Going To Hell', which documents her experience coming out and arrived back in January.

"After I'd asked Martin [Wisniewska] if she wanted to shoot the video, I told her I was going to cut my hair first and she said something like 'don't you dare cut your hair without me getting that shit on camera'," she adds. “So I waited until filming day. My hands were shaking as I chopped my hair shorter than I've had it since I was 4 years old, whilst also trying to remember the words to the song and not cry.

"The song itself has (attempted) elements of The Sundays in it, in the percussion and rhythm section, and we wanted to nod towards that 90's style a little bit with the video. My bedroom was a very available venue during a lockdown and also the song is about overthinking which is a pretty bedroom-y activity.”

Check it out below.