Subscribe to Upset
Get Upset delivered direct to your door anywhere on the planet, every month. Get more info here.
In the mag...
Featuring Hot Milk, Pale Waves, Pianos Become The Teeth and more.
Order a copy
September 2022
NEWS FEATURES PHOTOS REVIEWS MAGAZINE BUY
Listen

Lande Hekt has shared a new album teaser track, 'Backstreet Snow'

Lande will tour the UK this November.
Published: 5:00 pm, August 16, 2022 Photos: Martyna Wisniewska / Gingerdope.
Lande Hekt has shared a new album teaser track, 'Backstreet Snow'

Lande Hekt has shared a new album teaser track, 'Backstreet Snow'.

It's a cut from her upcoming second solo album, 'House Without a View', set for release on 23rd September via her own label, Prize Sunflower Records.

The song was written while everyone was still stuck inside, as Lande explains: "I struggled to understand where my place was when I couldn’t play music with friends and be active within a scene. I also felt so lucky during the pandemic and lockdown. I lived with someone who loves me and had everything I needed, despite coming pretty close a few times to having no money at all. I honestly don’t know how some people coped at all, and it’s so sad that I guess some people didn’t."

Check it out below.

Lande will tour the UK this November - catch her live at the following:

NOVEMBER
7 Bristol - The Exchange
12 Cambridge - Blue Moon - Indiepop All-dayer
14 London - Shacklewell Arms
16 Brighton - The Prince Albert
17 Oxford - Port Mahon
18 Leeds - Wharf Chambers
20 Manchester - Rebellion (supporting Martha)
22 Glasgow - Hug and Pint
23 Sunderland - Pop Recs
24 Sheffield - Delicious Clam

Everything going on in rock, right now.
Lauran Hibberd: "The tracks are so bright, loud, funny and stupid"
No Devotion have dropped video for their new single, 'Repeaters'
The Beths have shared a new single, 'Knees Deep'
THICK have shared a new track, 'Happiness'
Meat Wave have confirmed release details for their new album 'Malign Hex'
CONTACT PRIVACY ADVERTISE

© 2018 The Bunker Publishing