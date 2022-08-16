Lande Hekt has shared a new album teaser track, 'Backstreet Snow'.
It's a cut from her upcoming second solo album, 'House Without a View', set for release on 23rd September via her own label, Prize Sunflower Records.
The song was written while everyone was still stuck inside, as Lande explains: "I struggled to understand where my place was when I couldn’t play music with friends and be active within a scene. I also felt so lucky during the pandemic and lockdown. I lived with someone who loves me and had everything I needed, despite coming pretty close a few times to having no money at all. I honestly don’t know how some people coped at all, and it’s so sad that I guess some people didn’t."
Check it out below.
Lande will tour the UK this November - catch her live at the following:
NOVEMBER
7 Bristol - The Exchange
12 Cambridge - Blue Moon - Indiepop All-dayer
14 London - Shacklewell Arms
16 Brighton - The Prince Albert
17 Oxford - Port Mahon
18 Leeds - Wharf Chambers
20 Manchester - Rebellion (supporting Martha)
22 Glasgow - Hug and Pint
23 Sunderland - Pop Recs
24 Sheffield - Delicious Clam