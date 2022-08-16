Listen

Lande will tour the UK this November.

Published: 5:00 pm, August 16, 2022 Photos: Martyna Wisniewska / Gingerdope.

Lande Hekt has shared a new album teaser track, 'Backstreet Snow'.

It's a cut from her upcoming second solo album, 'House Without a View', set for release on 23rd September via her own label, Prize Sunflower Records.

The song was written while everyone was still stuck inside, as Lande explains: "I struggled to understand where my place was when I couldn’t play music with friends and be active within a scene. I also felt so lucky during the pandemic and lockdown. I lived with someone who loves me and had everything I needed, despite coming pretty close a few times to having no money at all. I honestly don’t know how some people coped at all, and it’s so sad that I guess some people didn’t."

Check it out below.